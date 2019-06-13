Here’s Where To Spot Real Alligators in Louisiana
We know that everybody who's never been to Louisiana thinks we have alligators hanging out in our back yards, but we all know that's not true. Although they really aren't that hard to find. I once saw a live gator on I-10 outside of Gramercy, and it was a pretty scary sight, let me tell you.
MyNewOrleans.com has a list of some some cool places to bring your company to spot some real alligators. And just remember, some of these places might have restrictions due to COVID 19, so it's always best to check that out before you go. Get the cameras ready, and y'all be careful out there
- Natchitoches Alligator Park - an 8 acre park that is open every Saturday and Sunday until October 13
- Paragon Casino Resort, Marksville. The wetlands display area of the lobby is pretty cool. Be sure and check out the feeding times of the alligators that live there year round.
- Cypress Lake, UL Lafayette. Yes, real alligators right in the middle of a college campus
- Swamp Tours - Honey Island Swamp, Atchafalaya Basin, Lake Martin
- Creole Nature Trail, Lake Charles. 180 miles of marshes, beaches, and natural habitat for gators. It also has three national wildlife refuges, and one state refuge.
- Gators and Friends Alligator Park and Exotic Zoo, 11441 US-80, Greenwood. A wildlife park that also includes a zipline and a petting zoo.