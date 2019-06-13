Here’s Where To Spot Real Alligators in Louisiana

We know that everybody who's never been to Louisiana thinks we have alligators hanging out in our back yards, but we all know that's not true. Although they really aren't that hard to find. I once saw a live gator on I-10 outside of Gramercy, and it was a pretty scary sight, let me tell you.

MyNewOrleans.com has a list of some some cool places to bring your company to spot some real alligators. And just remember, some of these places might have restrictions due to COVID 19, so it's always best to check that out before you go. Get the cameras ready, and y'all be careful out there