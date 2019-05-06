Florida Woman Pulls Alligator Out Of Pants During Traffic Stop

You read that right. A Florida woman was pulled over by sheriff's deputies Monday morning and pulled an alligator out of her pants because...Florida.

Wbrz.com reports what began as a routine traffic stop got real weird real quick. Deputies say they observed a truck running a stop sign around 3:30 a.m. in Punta Gorda, FL.

22-year-old Michael Clemons told deputies he and 25-year-old Ariel Machan-Le Quire were hunting for snakes and frogs near an underpass.

First, one of the deputies found 41 turtles in a backpack the two had caught.

Then things went and got very Florida.

The officer asked if the two had anything else, and that's when Ariel Machan-Le Quire “proceeded to pull an alligator out of her yoga pants (about one foot in length) and placed it into the bed of the truck” according to wbrz.com.

As of now, it is unclear if the couple is facing any charges.