Former Westgate Star and Broncos WR Diontae Spencer Unintentionally Gave the Internet a Good Laugh [Photo]

New Iberia native and former Westgate star Diontae Spencer has worked tirelessly to reach the highest level of football.

Undrafted out of McNeese State, Spencer was a standout in the Canadian Football League, before signing with the Steelers in the 2019 offseason, being waived by Pittsburgh, then picked up by the Denver Broncos, and earning his spot on the 53 man roster.

Yesterday, he scored his first career touchdown on this awesome 82-yard punt return in Denver's win over Carolina.

He followed up his awesome performance with some messages on social media, one of which was misread by many on Twitter (including me the first time I saw it).

Be honest, did you read the lightning bolt as an "S", or did you immediately see "GOD PEED"?

One positive from Spencer's tweet is the attention it's bringing to the play (his awesome return TD) that inspired the tweet.

His NFL future looks bright, and he's an easy player to root for.

Here's to hoping Spencer's first career touchdown is the first of many more to come. And perhaps a GOD S PEED tweet to follow each one.