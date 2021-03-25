Saints to Sign Nick Vannett

The New Orleans Saints have apparently found some depth at the tight end position for the 2020 NFL season.

The team agreed to terms with Nick Vannett on a three-year deal on Wednesday.

The Saints were looking for help at the tight end position, after releasing last year's starter, Jared Cook this month, as well as Josh Hill to free agency.

Vannett is expected to battle with Adam Trautman for playing time at tight end for the Saints in 2021.

The 28-year old Vannett appeared in 15 games for the Denver Broncos last season, including 11 as a starter, compiling 14 catches for 95 yards, and one touchdown prior to being released on Tuesday.

A native of Westerville, Ohio, Vannett played his college football at Ohio St. before being selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

The 6-foot-6, 261-pound Vannett spent three-plus seasons in Seattle (2016-2019), before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, before signing with the Broncos as a free agent prior to last season.

Over parts of five seasons in the NFL, Vannett has appeared in 70 games, including 33 as a starter, accumulating 75 catches for 686 yards and five touchdowns.