Former Saints Star Joe Horn Defends Drew Brees

A former 4-time Pro Bowler with the New Orleans Saints has come to the defense of quarterback Drew Brees.

Joe Horn, who played for the Saints for seven seasons (2000-2006), and was a teammate of Brees' in 2006, told Jeff Duncan of The Athletic that people like LeBron James, who criticized Brees, should not throw him under the bus and get to know him.

Horn, a member of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, said;

“People should not be throwing Drew Brees under the bus, and they definitely need to pump the brakes on labeling him a racist,” Horn said. “I know Drew Brees. Drew has done a lot to help black families and the black community in New Orleans. If Drew Brees didn’t love black families and low-income families he wouldn’t have helped the way he has over the years. People that are criticizing him like LeBron James and other celebrities don’t know him. They need to check his resume. I love my race. And I love New Orleans to death. But I know Drew Brees. And Drew is a good person. And until you have walked beside him and gotten to know him, his wife and family, you definitely have to give him a pass on this one and allow Drew a chance to think about what he said and come back and make this right. And I know he will.”

Brees, in an interview with Yahoo Finance, said he would never support a player kneeling during the national anthem because he views it as disrespectful to the National to the American flag and the country itself.

After that interview, several athletes took issue with Brees, including James, along with Brees' teammate, Malcolm Jenkins, who blasted the quarterback in a social media post.

Jenkins, along with several other Saints players, unfollowed Brees after his comments, apparently believing he doesn't understand the message in the first place.

Horn, who currently serves as receivers coach at Northeast Mississippi Community College, was selected to the Pro Bowl as a member of the Saints in 2000, 2001, 2002, and 2004.