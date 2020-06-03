Saints Safety Malcolm Jenkins Blasts Drew Brees [Video]

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins didn't mince words when speaking about his quarterback Drew Brees.

After an interview if Yahoo Finance where Brees said he would never support a player kneeling during the national anthem because he views it as disrespectful to the National to the American flag and the country itself.

When asked about Colin Kaepernick's past protests of kneeling during the National Anthem in a protest against police brutality and the mistreatment of minorities, Brees said, "I love and respect my teammates and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice. I also stand with my grandfathers who risked their lives for this country and countless other military men and women who do it on a daily basis."

Several of Brees' teammates responded on social media in disagreement.

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins, in a now deleted three minute Instagram post, responded vehemently to his teammate.

While Jenkins deleted the post, a snippet of it was copied by internet users.

Warning, it contains NSFW language.

