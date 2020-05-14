Former Saints FB Terrelle Smith Talks 2000 Season, Career, Working with Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ & More [Audio]

Former NFL fullback Terrelle Smith spent a decade in the NFL, blocking for the likes of Ricky Williams, Deuce McAllister, and Edgerrin James.

Smith was a rookie on the 2000 New Orleans Saints, the first team in franchise history to win a playoff game.

Full of stories from his life, time in New Orleans and in the NFL, Smith joined me on my show this morning to share a ton of them, including a message he left on the Saints voice mail the night before he was drafted.

Today, he's working with big cats and even spent time at Carole Baskin's big cat habitat that was featured on the ultra-popular Tiger King. He opened up about this as well.

If you missed the interview, here it is in its entirety.

