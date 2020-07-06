This is so weird.

Watch as Carole Baskin wishes New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson a very happy 20th birthday.

In a very weird video, which you can see below, the star from the Netflix documentary "Tiger King" wishes Zion well and says that she is cheering for him when the NBA season resumes in Orlando.

Baskin is known for her legal batter with "Joe Exotic" in the documentary and has even been mentioned in the case of her missing late husband.

I read recently that Baskin is charging folks for a personalized video and if this is what you get, I'll just keep my change.

Enjoy.