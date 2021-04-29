Former NBA All-Star Tony Parker Qualifies for WSOP Main Event

Tony Parker is no stranger to winning championships in high-pressure situations.

The former San Antonio Spurs guard won 4 NBA Championships, an NBA Finals MVP, and was a 6-time All-Star during his illustrious 18-year career.

What does he have in store for a second act? Poker.

Parker qualified for the World Series of Poker with an automatic invitation after he was victorious in the PM Group's Texas Hold ‘Em Charity Poker tournament earlier this year.

The WSOP is scheduled for November in Las Vegas, and is widely considered the biggest event in poker.

A $10,000 buy-in with some of the best poker players around the world features a $10 million top prize. It's no-limit Texas Hold 'Em rules.

