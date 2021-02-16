Filmed in New Orleans – ‘Your Honor’ is a Series You Must See

I stumbled upon a great series last week and just had to share it with you. If you haven’t seen ‘Your Honor’ yet, you really need to. It’s the latest legal crime thriller on Showtime. It’s a 10-episode miniseries that you will binge without even stopping for a break. The fact that it is filmed in New Orleans is a big bonus. It’s really cool to see so many familiar sights in the episodes. The series definitely exceeded all of my expectations. As a matter of fact, I think I will binge it again.

Your Honor Trailer YouTube

‘Your Honor’ is about a respected New Orleans judge, Michael Desiato, who’s played by Bryan Cranston. Judge Desiato desperately tries to cover up his teenage son Adam’s accidental hit-and-run murder. As you can imagine, the lies spiral out of control. The person that Adam hit and killed was the son of Jimmy Baxter. The Baxter family lead organized crime in New Orleans, and Jimmy Baxter is the mob boss. Simply put, a family you don’t mess with. The judge's attempts to dispose of the evidence leads to tragic consequences for another teen which leads to many twists and turns that will have you on the edge of your seat the entire time.

The series is not only about corruption, but also about a parent’s love for a child where protection has no end.

It’s organized crime, political deceit, tragedy, and unconditional love tangled into one series, with a stunning ending that will leave you with a hole in your gut.

Being set in New Orleans was really cool. While you’re watching each episode you’ll see familiar things like the Red Dress Run festivities in the French Quarter, the abandoned Six Flags, St. Louis Cemetery, Jackson Square, a Tipitina’s t-shirt, a scene in a CC’s coffee shop, and so much more.

According to Variety, the audience for Your Honor has surged since its debut on December 6, recently hitting 7.4 million viewers across platforms including Showtime Anytime, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube TV, among other subscription streamers.

Fun fact: Production was paused in New Orleans due to the coronavirus pandemic. They shot about eight episodes out of ten before they had to pause for seven months. Actually, Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad’s Walter White), contracted COVID-19 in March. They do make references to the pandemic in several scenes with mentioning of social distancing.