Stallone Shares a Sneak Peak of a New Rocky TV Series

Rocky fans are still wanting more because we can never get enough of the Italian Stallion. The eight films between Rocky and the Creed, have made us feel like we are living in the Balboa family’s world. Sylvester Stallone shared the news of a ‘Rocky’ TV show that he’s developing for a streaming network. He shared a photo of some handwritten notes about it and now Rocky fans are pumped.

Getty Images

In the post, he says that the TV show will be a prequel set in the 1960s that really gets to the heart of the characters in their younger years. He ends by saying that he hopes it happens. Well, WE DO TOO.

Stallone first starred as Rocky in 1976 portraying a loan shark debt collector in Philadelphia who catches a big break in a boxing match. Sequels and spinoffs later, there is always more of the story to tell. ‘Creed’ third film is due for release in 2022.

I'm personally a huge Rocky fan and can watch the movies over and over again. Yes, I'm one of the people that appreciates the Rocky Marathons that often play. Needless to say, I love Stallone's Insta post.

