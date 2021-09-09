Get a Chance to Win Nashville Trip While Visiting Prejean’s

The EatLafayette campaign is coming to a close, but you still have time to enjoy a wonderful lunch or dinner while giving yourself a chance to win a great trip to Nashville.

When you go to one of the more than 100 Lafayette-area businesses participating in this year's EatLafayette event, you'll give yourself a chance of winning that three-night vacation in Music City USA. The prize includes hotel accommodations and airfare.

And how do you get that chance to win the trip? By checking into your favorite EatLafayette restaurant through the Eat Lafayette Digital Passport.

Courtesy: Lance LeBlanc

Remember, the EatLafayette Digital Passport is NOT an app you download. It's an app you must access through your phone's web browser. When you arrive at the restaurant, open the app. Then check for the specials going on at that restaurant, check into that restaurant, and enjoy the food. Once you check in, you'll also be registered to win the trip.

This week, we visited Prejean's in Carencro. Owner Tim Metcalf and his crew whipped up some of their new menu items for us to sample, and let me tell you, they were fantastic!

EatLafayette 2021: Prejean's

