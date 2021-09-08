New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has been open in recent months about the team's need to add more quality cornerbacks to the roster.

With the season kicking off this Sunday, New Orleans has reportedly added a cornerback to the roster via a trade with the Houston Texans.

Roby is unavailable this Sunday. He will be serving the last game of a 6-game suspension that began in 2020 after he tested positive for a PED.

Robe, 29, was a 1st round pick (31st overall) of the Denver Broncos in 2014, helping them win a Super Bowl in his rookie season.

He joined the Texans in 2019 on a one-year contract. The following offseason, he agreed to a 3-year, $36 million deal.

Roby will be CB2, starting opposite Marshon Lattimore.

Following the trade for Desmond Trufant earlier this week, the Saints cornerback room looks like this.

Terms of the trade have not been reported yet. The story will be updated with details soon.

