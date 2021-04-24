Do You Have a First Aid Kit Ready For Your Pet?

If you have a fur baby, you should know that April is National Pet First Aid Awareness Month. It’s a month dedicated to educating pet owners about providing emergency care to their animals. I will be honest with you, until I heard about this, I didn’t think about having a first aid kit for my dog. I will make it a priority today.

Obviously, when your pet is hurt or sick you need to get to your veterinarian as soon as possible. But, you might need to administer first-aid to your fur baby until you can get to the vet. Think about situations like a camping or boating accident and being miles away from a veterinarian or pet hospital. You should always carry a Pet First Aid Kit with you at all times. Have one in your home, as well as your vehicle. If you take a vacation with your pet, pack one in the suitcase.

Make sure your pet’s first-aid kit is always stocked and ready for that emergency. Also, make sure the supplies in your kit haven’t expired. In addition to your kit, make sure you know how to properly administer procedures like the Heimlich maneuver and CPR. Ask your veterinarian for instruction and education if you don’t know how to do the procedures.

Things you should have in your Pet First-Aid Kit, according to ASPCAPro:

Absorbent gauze pads

Adhesive tape

Cotton balls or swabs

Fresh 3% hydrogen peroxide to induce vomiting (always check with veterinarian or animal poison control expert before giving to your pet)

Ice pack

Disposable gloves

Scissors with blunt end

Tweezers

Antibiotic ointment

Oral syringe or turkey baster

Liquid dishwashing detergent (for bathing)

Towels

Small flashlight

Alcohol wipes

Styptic powder

Saline eye solution

Artificial tear gel

Phone numbers and addresses for clinic, veterinarian, and emergency

If you don’t have a pet first-aid kit for your fur baby, make it a priority to do it this week since it’s National Pet First Aid Awareness Month. It could save your fur baby’s life.