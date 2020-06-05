Video of A Man Taking His Duck Out For A ‘Walk/Flight’ Goes Viral

He did this.

A man was spotted "walking" his pet duck in traffic and as you can see in the video below, the man even allowed the duck to take flight while crossing a busy intersection.

The duck appears to be on some type of harness so that it can't escape, much like what you may see a dog or cat on.

It has been a crazy week on social media, so to see something like this is encouraging. Yes, there are still really fun things happening out there, like this man walking his DUCK!

Hey, at least he's being a responsible pet owner here and taking care of this pet.

Enjoy!!!