Dad and Daughter Have Dance After Prom Is Canceled [VIDEO]

How sweet is this?

A young lady had her senior prom canceled due to the coronavirus sweeping across the country, but that didn't stop her dad from having her put on her dress and having a dance.

Marli Odgers got one dance with her father after her prom was canceled and it's a memory that will stay with her for a lifetime.

Not only did Marli get to dance with her dad, but he also played the part well by getting dressed in a suit.

Our thoughts are with all of the seniors this year. We hope accommodations are made so that you too can enjoy the year you've been waiting for.

Check out this amazing video below.