A very scary scene unfolded this morning after a bus flipped on its side near Colfax, La.

KALB TV reports that 17 students were on board when the school bus flipped on its side. Luckily, there were no serious injuries in this accident and after being evaluated, students were released to their parents and/or guardians.

The bus accident reportedly happened on Highway 8 near Big Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Wednesday morning.

Those on the bus when it flipped were mostly middle school and high school students. There's no word out at this time as to what may have caused the bus to flip over on its side, but we will continue to follow this story.