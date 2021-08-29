Due to Hurricane Ida various curfews have been out in place throughout Acadiana.

This list will be updated as more curfews are announced and new information becomes available.

Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish will put into place a curfew from dusk till dawn starting Sunday and continuing until it is safe for travel within the parish. Starting immediately our parish government is issuing a voluntary evacuation order for lower / flood prone areas of the parish.

Iberia Parish

A curfew for Iberia Parish including Delcambre, Loreauville, and New Iberia beginning Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am the following morning and continuing during those same time periods on each day thereafter until rescinded or terminated.

Parish government says that curfew prohibits all pedestrian and vehicular traffic, except essential emergency vehicles and personnel. The curfew does not apply to anyone going to an from their place of employment for purposes of work or any other critical or essential business activity.

A CURFEW FOR THE TOWN OF DELCAMBRE IS IN EFFECT STARTING TODAY AT 8 PM UNTIL 5 AM until further notice.

Jeanerette

A curfew for Jeanerette has been issued beginning Sunday, August 29, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m, the following morning and continuing during those same time periods on each day thereafter until rescinded or terminated.

A curfew for the Town of Delcambre is in effect starting today at 8:00 pm until 5:00 am until further notice.

Lafayette Parish

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has ordered a mandatory curfew for all of Lafayette Parish beginning at 6:00 pm Sunday, August 29 until 7:00 am Monday, August 30.

Only emergency and essential personnel are allowed to be on roadways during these hours.

Travel on Interstate 10, Interstate 49, or Highway 90/Evangeline Thruway for the purposes of evacuation is permitted. The curfew may be extended if the situation warrants.

St. Martin Parish

Curfew time have been amended for St.Martin Parish - Due to the shift of Hurricane Ida, the curfew for all St. Martin Parish residents has been updated to begin at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021, until 12:00 noon on Monday, August 30, 2021.

St. Mary Parish

The City of Patterson will have a curfew in place from 6:00 pm on Sunday, September 29th until 6:00 am on Monday, August 30th.

Morgan City: Dusk on Sunday until Dawn on Monday

Franklin: Sunday, 6 pm – Monday, 6 am

Baldwin – Sunday, 6 pm to - Monday, 6 am

NO PARISH-WIDE CURFEW AT THIS TIME

Vermilion Parish

Update from the City of Abbeville: Hurricane Ida’s path has shifted east and the storm is currently making landfall near Grand Isle, LA. Due to the lowered threat of severe weather for our area, the curfew that was originally scheduled for this evening is canceled. We ask residents to continue to be on alert, there is still a possibility of tropical storm forced wind gusts for our area late this afternoon. Please use caution if you must get out in the weather. We do not expect widespread outages, but please call 893-8550 to report electrical issues. Phones will be manned 24 hours. We will post additional updates as we have them.

From the Abbeville Police Department:

"Based on updated information obtained from the latest meetings, it has been decided to cancel the scheduled city-wide curfew scheduled for tonight into tomorrow. Please continue to be vigilant in keeping yourself, your family and property safe."