If the NFL does have a 2020-21 season it may look weird.

Will fans be allowed into stadiums and if so, how many fans will be allowed to watch an NFL game in-person?

All of this as we continue to move through the coronavirus pandemic. But what about the players and coaches?

I predict that players, coaches, and staff will have to quarantine for the start of the season. By that I mean, teams will likely have to stay in one place, in an attempt to limit interaction.

But what about players while they are on the field? I have heard many possibilities and one is a redesigned helmet worn by NFL players during the game.

In the photo below, you can see that the facemask on the helmet appears to have a shield and filter covering it. Thus the player would be protected from others on the field. This would be a barrier between sweat and saliva.

Could this work, sure. But let's think about other safety hazards if players are required to wear such a helmet. How hard would it be to breathe while wearing such?

I think you know the answer to that. But in any case, I do predict that the 2020-21 NFL season will look different. Now, let's wait and see if this helmet design really does show up on game day.