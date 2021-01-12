College Football Championship Odds for Next Season

Alabama Crimson Tide football won the 2020 National Championship on Monday night. Are they the favorite to win it again next season?

After winning their 6th national title in the last 12 years, Bama is a favorite to win a 19th National Championship in school history next year.

Here's a rundown of the 2021 National Championship betting odds at the William Hill Ceasar Sportsbook, as of today.

Alabama +300 Clemson +400 Ohio State +750 Oklahoma +750 Georgia +1,200 Notre Dame +1,500 Texas A&M, +1,800 Florida +2,500 Texas +2,500 North Carolina +3,000 USC Trojans +3,000 LSU +3,000 Cincinnati +3,000

Oddsmakers are expecting what the rest of the sports world is. Another predictable College Football Playoff next season, where the powerhouses continue to reign supreme.