College Football Championship Odds for Next Season
Alabama Crimson Tide football won the 2020 National Championship on Monday night. Are they the favorite to win it again next season?
After winning their 6th national title in the last 12 years, Bama is a favorite to win a 19th National Championship in school history next year.
Here's a rundown of the 2021 National Championship betting odds at the William Hill Ceasar Sportsbook, as of today.
|Alabama +300
|Clemson +400
|Ohio State +750
|Oklahoma +750
|Georgia +1,200
|Notre Dame +1,500
|Texas A&M, +1,800
|Florida +2,500
|Texas +2,500
|North Carolina +3,000
|USC Trojans +3,000
|LSU +3,000
|Cincinnati +3,000
Oddsmakers are expecting what the rest of the sports world is. Another predictable College Football Playoff next season, where the powerhouses continue to reign supreme.
