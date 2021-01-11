Alabama Dominates Ohio State to Capture National Championship

Nick Saban has officially passed Bear Bryant with his seventh National Championship which makes him the winningest college football coach in history. The Alabama Crimson Tide absolutely dominated the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24.

The game began as a close contest as both teams exchanged blows, it was only a three-point game (21-17 Bama) midway through the second quarter. However, the Crimson Tide pulled away from there as they scored 17 unanswered points into the third quarter and never looked back.

The Buckeyes simply couldn't keep up with the fire-power that Alabama deploys and one of those weapons, DeVonta Smith aka the Heisman Trophy winner, got injured in the second half with a finger injury and could not return. Despite only playing about half of the game he shined with 12 catches for a cool 215 yards, and three touchdowns. In addition, he won the offensive MVP for the game and DT Christian Barmore

The quarterback Mac Jones was pretty stellar himself throwing for 464 yards on 36/45 passing, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Running back Najee Harris wasn't his monster-like self in this one but he was very solid accounting for three touchdowns and 158 all-purpose yards.

Another cool Alabama moment was at the end of the game when redshirt senior OL Landon Dickerson was sent into the game for the final snap, he tore his ACL in the SEC Championship Game.

For Ohio State, things were a bit more difficult as Justin Fields wasn't as dominant as he was against Clemson in the semi-final game as he threw for just 194 yards and only one touchdown.

They also lost their top running back in Trey Sermon due to a shoulder injury after just one carry. Altogether, it was a bit of a letdown on the Ohio State side.

