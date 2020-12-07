Coach Billy Napier Talks App State Win, South Carolina, Moving Forward, Coastal Carolina & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier joined me this morning for our weekly one on one, and we covered a lot.

Napier reportedly interviewed for the South Carolina head coaching job on Saturday. That evening, he released a statement about his intent to move forward at UL, giving credit to the entire team and staff for other school's having interest in his services.

Coming off an emotional win over Appalachian State, #17 Louisiana has begun preparations for a rematch with #11 Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game in 12 days.

I asked Napier about a number of plays from the Appalachian State game (including the widely discussed intentional safety), whether South Carolina made him an offer, the improved strength of the Sun Belt as a Group of 5 conference and much more.