Billy Napier Statement: “We Are Moving Forward at Louisiana”

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head coach Billy Napier, who reportedly interviewed with South Carolina today, released a statement Saturday night, communicating that he plans to remain as head coach of the Ragin' Cajuns.

Here is Napier's full statement:

“It’s humbling to be considered a worthy candidate for any job opening, but it’s also important to realize this is a direct reflection of our entire organization from top to bottom.

Here at the University of Louisiana, we have a special group of people that take tremendous pride in their role. We have dynamic leadership and a unique pride and passion for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

We are excited to announce that we are moving forward at Louisiana.

We look forward to the opportunities and challenges ahead, and we are thankful for the opportunity to represent this community and university.

The #cULture is real.”

Napier's announcement is exciting news for the Louisiana football program, which has reached unprecedented heights during Napier's tenure.

Currently in his 3rd season as head coach, Napier has led Louisiana to three consecutive Sun Belt West Division titles, and will play for a Sun Belt Conference Championship in two weeks against undefeated #14 Coastal Carolina (10-0).

#20 Louisiana's only loss this season was a 30-27 defeat versus Coastal Carolina back in mid October.

He has guided the program to an overall record of 27-11, including an 11-3 record last year, setting a single-season school record for wins.

The Cajuns ran their current win streak to five games with a 24-21 victory over Appalachian St. on Friday night in their regular-season finale.