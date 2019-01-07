The Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 44-16 to win the 2019 College Football National Championship. This was the first time a team has gone 15-0 in the modern college football era and only the second time a true freshman has won the National Championship (First time since 1985).

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the Offensive Player of the Game throwing 20/32, 347 yards passing, and three touchdowns.

Defensive back Trayvon Mullen was named the Defensive Player of the Game with six tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and an interception.

A wild start to this one within five minutes of the game we had 21 points on the board! Clemson went 3 and out on their first possession but on Alabama's first drive Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted A.J. Terrell and taken into the end-zone for a score. 7-0 Tigers.

That pass wouldn't break Tua easily as he came back with tons of confidence and delivered a 62-yard strike to Jerry Jeudy for the score. Just like that, we were back to even at 7.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence seemed to be a little too amped up early but quickly settled in when he hooked up with wide receiver Tee Higgins for a 62-yard completion of his own. From there, it was running back Travis Etienne to finish things off for a strong 17-yard touchdown run, shedding tackles on his way to pay-dirt. 14-7 Clemson.

Alabama came back with a touchdown of their own and then a field goal in the second quarter to take the lead 16-14. However, from that point on it would be all Clemson as they scored 30 unanswered points to take the game 44-16.

The Crimson Tide moved the football in the second half but they turned the ball over on downs three times within the Tigers 25-yard line. This was also the largest margin of defeat by a Nick Saban led team in his time at Alabama.

The offensive line for Alabama was just manhandled all night long by the Tigers defensive front who were led by Christian Wilkins and simply dominated the game constantly pressuring Tua.

On the other side of the football, it was Jennings native Travis Etienne who carried the load early and Trevor Lawrence delivered the knockout punch showing poise well beyond his years (he's just 19 years old, yeah impressive). Lawrence showed toughness, tenacity, vision, and the ability to keep his eyes down the field not fearing the hit that was to come.

Running back Travis Etienne was really good in this game making plays all night long, ran 14 times for 86 yards, two touchdowns, and added a touchdown catch as well.

A couple of freshman wide receivers for Clemson had monster games in this one as well. Justyn Ross, an Alabama native, caught six passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. Tee Higgins brought in three balls for 81 yards and a touchdown himself.

For Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa threw 22/34 for 295 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, Najee Harris led the way with nine carries for 59 yards and receiving wise it was all Jerry Jeudy who did all he could catching five passes for 139 yards and a touchdown.

An impressive win for the Tigers of Clemson as Dabo Swinney captures his second Natty of his career.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook