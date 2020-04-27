Carencro Police Officer Dresses as Batman During Drive-By Birthday Party [VIDEO]

This is so sweet.

A police officer with the Carencro Police Department dressed as Batman and dropped off a few gifts during a recent drive-by birthday party.

In recent weeks we have seen many parents organize these drive-by parties while under the "Stay At Home Orders" and I love everything about it.

Kids should not be penalized on their birthday during this coronavirus pandemic and many in communities are stepping up, much like this officer with the Carencro Police Dept.

The police officer in the photo below not only showed up for the "party" but she also got dressed up and brought gifts for the little girl, Kennedy.

I applaud this officer for going beyond the call of duty here and I thank all of you that have participated in these drive-by parties. These kids will NEVER forget this.

Good work!