Barbe Cancels High School Football Season

A fourth Southwest Louisiana high school has been forced to cancels its respective 2020 football season.

Barbe announced on Tuesday that the school will cancel its season due to the damage sustained from Hurricane Laura.

Barbe finished last season with a record of 7-4.

The news comes just one day after Washington Marion canceled its 2020 football season, due to the damage sustained from Hurricane Laura, while Sam Houston made the decision to play a 5-game schedule.

Last week, LaGrange High School canceled its high school football season.

All of the schools involved are located in Calcasieu Parish, which took a massive hit from Hurricane Laura.

Elton High School canceled its season earlier due to a lack of players, some of which were caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Barbe, and Elton are the only two Southwest Louisiana high schools that have canceled their respective seasons at this time.

The high school football season is scheduled to begin this week for most schools around the state.

Washington-Marion and LaGrange, are both members of District 4-4A.

The decision by the two schools also affects every other team on its schedule, including four teams from the Acadiana area, Eunice, Crowley, North Vermilion, and Rayne, who were all slated to face one of them, with North Vermilion and Rayne scheduled to take on both.

Barbe and Sam Houston are members of District 3-5A, along with such schools as Acadiana, Southside, New Iberia, and Comeaux.

Calcasieu Parish was hit hard by Hurricane Laura and we wish everyone there the very best of luck in the recovery process.

We send out our well-wishes to all concerned.