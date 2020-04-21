A Baseball Life: Former Ragin’ Cajun Pitcher Gunner Leger [AUDIO]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday on The Word With G, I had the pleasure of getting to know former Ragin' Cajuns pitcher Gunner Leger as he shared with us his baseball journey.

From Barbe high school to his decision to attend school at UL and how he felt like he was able to have as much success as he did in a Ragin' Cajuns uniform to dealing with the adversity that are injuries and much more.

Take a listen:

You may also enjoy, A Softball Life: Former Ragin' Cajun Keeli Milligan

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook