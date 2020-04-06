The Softball Life: Former Ragin’ Cajun Keeli Milligan (AUDIO)

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Just one season at UL doesn't seem like enough with how much fun it was to watch former 2B/OF Keeli Milligan play the game of softball. If you never saw her play, you were missing out and the best word I can think of to describe her is electric.

On Monday, she joined me on The Word With G for an exclusive interview where we catch up with her about what she's up to now, what impact softball has had on her life, and her journey to get to Louisiana.

Take a listen:

