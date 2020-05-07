2020 New Orleans Saints Prime Time Schedule

The New Orleans Saints will be playing in prime time four times during the 2020 NFL season.

The Athletic's Jeff Duncan reports that New Orleans will play two games on Sunday night, and two more on Monday night this season.

The Saints will open their regular-season schedule on Sunday, September 13, when they play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

In Week 2 (September 21), New Orleans is on the road for the first time, when they travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in a Monday Night Football affair, before appearing in another prime time contest the very next week, when they play host to the Green Bay Packers (September 27) in Sunday Night Football action.

According to Duncan, the two other prime time contest for the Saints this season will Week 5 (October 12) when they host the Chargers on a Monday night, and in Week 9 (November 8) when they travel to meet the Bucs on a Sunday night.