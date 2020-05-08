Five Teams I Wish Were on New Orleans Saints 2020 Schedule

The NFL has announced the 2020 Season Schedule and as a New Orleans Saints fan I am incredibly excited about it! Not only for the obvious reason of anticipating watching football once again, especially when the coronavirus has shut down so many sporting events already, but also because there will be so many awesome matchups!

The schedule is packed with matchups in prime time and games against teams not normally on the Saints schedule.

It won't take long for us to see the most anticipated matchup in the NFC South as future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady will lead his Tampa Bay Buccaneers into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to take on our future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees and the Saints in Week 1.

With matchups against Green Bay, San Francisco, Kansas City, and Minnesota, the Saints will be taking on elite teams from last season - all in the friendly confines of the 'Dome.

And then, of course, there are the games against teams not normally on the Saints schedule against Las Vegas, Denver, and the Los Angeles Chargers. These are all teams who are coming off disappointing seasons, but out-of-conference teams that could be a lot of fun to watch the Saints play.

It's a schedule that has almost everything I could ask for.

ALMOST.

When I look at these schedules each season, I not only look at who the Saints are playing against, but who they are NOT playing against as well.

Below are teams that I wish were on the Saints 2020 Schedule, teams I wish the Saints had a chance to take down!