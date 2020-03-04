Zydeco Marathon Set To Run Sunday

Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette will be the starting point for this year's

Zydeco Marathon which begin at 7 o'clock Sunday, March 8 morning.

The event consist of people who will be doing a half marathon, which is 13.1 miles or deciding to do a full marathon, which is 26.2 miles.

The Zydeco Marathon will offer a wonderful track for people to run. This year's event will start at Jefferson St and runners will be able to run through the Saints Street area along with the area around the Cajundome.

While the race begins in Downtown Lafayette and travels on many of the roads in that area, the runners will also be able to travel through the Freetown neighborhoods, they will be travelling past UL Lafayette beautiful campus, and they will travel through the Oil Center.

Other areas were racers will be running as part of the Zydeco Marathon include the Bendel Gardens neighborhood, part of Kaliste Saloom Road, and then they will travel to Pinhook Road, winding throught the neighbordhoods of East Bayou Parkway and River Ranch.

Just be prepared to encounter some travel delays potentially from 7 o'lock in the morning Sunday throough two o'clock in the afternoon. Keep this in mind when you are making your travel plans to navigate aroumd Lafayette on Sunday, and choose an alternate route.

The Lafayette General Zydeco Marathon includes not only the half marathon and full marathon, but they will also have a 5k rum that will happen on Saturday and a one mile event for kids 12 and under Saturday.