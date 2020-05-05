Zy McDonald Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun will apparently be adding a dual-threat quarterback from a neighboring state to an upcoming recruiting class.

Zy McDonald, who attends Ridgeland High School in Ridgeland. Mississippi shared on social media on Monday that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley alerted us to the commitment.

The 5-10, 185-pound McDonald becomes UL's third commitment of their 2021 signing class, joining East Mississippi Community College linebacker Jasper Williams and Logansport (La.) cornerback Key'Savalyn Barnes.

McDonald was also reportedly offered by such schools as Army, Georgia St., Jackson St., and Navy.