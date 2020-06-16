Zion Williamson has only played in 19 NBA games, but his star power is undeniable.

Reports of the NBA's plan to resume the 2019-2020 season surfaced last month, and a few notable reports suggested owners wanted to make sure the Pelicans were involved, despite not currently being in the top 8 of the Western Conference.

The reason? Zion.

According to Darren Rovell, an autographed card of the New Orleans Pelicans rookie superstar sold on-line for a giant amount, but the shipping charge is puzzling.

Considering the value of sports cards and autographs have declined over the years due to mass production, the final payout is a staggering number.

But what's up with the shipping cost?

If you invest nearly $100,000 in something that will be mailed to you, perhaps the standard $3.85 shipping is a bad idea? Especially considering a card will lose value based on the condition it's in.

Would you spend beaucoup money on a car that would have to be driven to your house from across the country by a stranger, only to not spend anything on insurance to ensure the car remains in mint condition upon delivery?