Zion Williamson Pledges To Cover Salaries Of Smoothie King Center Workers

Superstar rookie Zion Williamson may or may not have played the last game of his rookie season, but he's continuing to make a major impact.

Today, Zion pledged the cover the salaries of all Smoothie King Center (SKC) workers for the next 30 days.

Its an incredible gesture from the 19-year old phenom and face of the New Orleans Pelicans franchise.

SKC is home to the Pelicans, but also to concerts, sporting events and more.

With the NBA season being suspended, the NCAA tournament canceled (the Women's Final Four was scheduled for the SKC) and many other events, SKC workers who rely on events to survive were left in limbo. For the time being, Williamson will pick up the tab and help them survive.

He posted the following on his Instagram page.

"The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at Smoothie King Center.

"These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from the long terms challenges created by (Hurricane) Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus.

"My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days.

"This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates, and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis.

"This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community."

Zion is special.