Zion Williamson Of New Orleans Pelicans Sidelined Indefinitely

Reports are out that star of the New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson, has been sidelined indefinitely with a fractured ring finger.

The news was broken on Twitter by @ShamsCharania which you can see below.

The news was confirmed by the New Orleans Pelicans PR team, who said that Williamson went though a series of diagnostic testing that revealed the fractured left ring finger.

Williamson will be sidelined indefinitely, as a plan for his return will be determined after further evaluation.