Zion Williamson Leaves Orlando Bubble For Family Matter

New Orleans Pelicans rookie superstar Zion Williamson has left the Orlando bubble, the team announced this morning.

An "urgent family medical matter" is the reason for his departure, as the team expects him to rejoin them for the NBA restart at a later date.

“We fully support Zion’s decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time.”

The matter is serious enough for him to depart the NBA's quarantine bubble.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Williamson family at this time.

Assuming Williamson's departure is excused by the league, he will be required to quarantine for four days upon his return, so long as he tests negative each day of those 4 days of isolation.

This differs from the 10-day quarantine requirement for a player who leaves the Orlando bubble for unexcused reasons.