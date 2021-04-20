Zion Williamson Excited to Debut New Shoe Tonight [Video]

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson is fired up to debut his first signature shoe during tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Williamson's younger brother Noah, who is featured in the above video, was also the inspiration for the colorway version of his new Jordan Zion 1.

Zion signed a 7-year, $75 million shoe deal with Nike's Jordan brand in the summer of 2019. It was the largest shoe deal since LeBron James' signed a 7-year $90 million deal with Nike in 2003.

Williamson has always loved the Jordan brand, telling Aaron Dodson of The Undefeated about wearing Jordan 1s in an AAU game when he was 17, even though the shoe was banned by the team who was sponsored by Adidas.

And it's not just a signature shoe for Zion, but also an apparel line with Nike.

Don't believe the false national narrative that superstar players can't get as many endorsement deals in small NBA markets.

If the star is bright enough, the opportunities will be plentiful, regardless of what team they play for.

Case in point, Zion Williamson.

