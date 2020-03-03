Zion Williamson Earns Western Conference Rookie of the Month Honor

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson put up ridiculous numbers in the month of February.

The 19 year old phenom averaged of 25.7 points on .563 shooting from the floor, 6.2 rebounds 3.2 offensive), 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 9 games.

Today, he was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month.

Williamson was 11th overall in the league in scoring in February, and sported the highest field goal percentage of the top 11 scorers.

He has scored 20+ points in 11 consecutive games, the most in league history for a teenager.

He's the fifth player in franchise history to earn the ROTM honor, joining J.R. Smith (3 times), Chris Paul (6 times), Darren Collison and Buddy Hield.