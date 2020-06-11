Zay Hicks Offered By UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a junior college football standout to one of their future recruiting classes.

Zay Hicks, a defensive end/linebacker, who currently attends Copiah-Lincoln Community College, located in Wesson, Mississippi, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

A native of Warner Robins, Georgia, Hicks attended Houston County High School

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Hicks will enter his second season at Copiah-Lincoln CC in the fall and will be eligible at the Division I level in the fall of 2021.

Hicks has also reportedly been offered b such schools as Troy and South Alabama.