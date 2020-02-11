Zapp’s Release New ‘Evil Eye’ Potato Chips [Video]

Zapp's potato chips have finally released a new flavor they've been teasing for a while called "Evil Eye".

The new "Evil Eye" potato chips are described as having a hint of mild heat and bursts of flavor according to Zapp's Twitter page.

From utzsnacks.com -

Beware of the Evil Eye! The famous New Orleans Voodoo Queen, Marie Laveau, was rumored to have one. Zapp's Evil Eye Kettle Style Potato Chips are subtle with mild heat, yet bursting with flavor. Experience the essence of New Orleans with Zapp's Evil Eye. Try if you dare!

Have you seen these or tried them yet? What do you think?