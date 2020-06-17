Zach Strief Talks Career, Broadcasting, State of Saints & More [Audio]

Of every home radio play-by-play announcer in the NFL, none have a story like New Orleans Saints play-by-play man Zach Strief.

After a dozen seasons in the NFL, all with the Saints, Strief landed the dream job so many in the broadcasting industry aspire to.

Strief joined me on my show this morning, sharing stories of his life in football, his youth in Cincinnati, the 2006 Saints draft class, his twelve seasons playing for New Orleans, how he landed the play-by-play job, being part-owner of a brewery, always being open, what the Saints will look like in 2020, recent headlines surrounding the team and much more.