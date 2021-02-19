Zach Strief Leaving Broadcast Booth to Join Saints Coaching Staff

After a dozen seasons playing right tackle for the New Orleans Saints, Zach Strief retired following the 2017 season, then stepped into a dream job.

He became the radio voice of the Saints on WWL, serving as the play-by-play man since the 2018 season.

Strief is now leaving the broadcast booth, and joining the New Orleans coaching staff as assistant offensive line coach, the team announced today.

Dan Roushar, Saints OL coach, will mentor Strief.

"Fortunately, I won't be far away," Strief said in a statement. "My love for the game of football and my connections with the Saints simply called me to this job. I played for Coach (Sean) Payton for 12 years and worked for Mr. and Mrs. Benson and Mickey (Loomis). I have learned so much from all of them and want to continue to grow as a professional. The opportunity to help the Saints bring another World Championship is just too great for me to pass up. It's time for me to go home."

In many ways, it feels like he's never left "home".

The radio voice of the Saints isn't a job that opens very often. Now it's available for the second time in four years.

