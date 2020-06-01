Zach Robertson Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a former starting offensive lineman at a Power Five school to their 2020 college football roster.

Zach Robertson, a former starting offensive tackle at Arizona St., shared on social media on Sunday that he has received a waiver approval from the NCAA granting him another year of eligibility, which he will play at Louisiana.

A native of Bellflower, California, Robertson Robertson attended Saint John Bosco High School, where he was rated as the #14 guard in the nation by 247Sports.

The 6-foot-6, 335-pound Robertson redshirted at Arizona St. in 2015, before appearing in nine games as a freshman in 2016.

As a sophomore in 2017, when current UL head coach and offensive coordinator Rob Sale were both at Arizona St., Robertson appeared in 12 games, including four as a stater, at both left and right tackle.

After playing in nine games as a starter in 2018, Roberts missed all but one game of the 2019 season due to personal reasons, which allowed him to seek the waiver from the NCAA.