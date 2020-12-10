Youth Football Coach Seen Slapping Kid on Field [VIDEO]

This was hard to watch.

A video has surfaced on social media and it shows a youth football coach slapping a KID during a football game.

The man, Gerrel Williams, is seen slapping a kid/player multiple times as the kids come to the sideline during a game. Williams reportedly once worked for a Sheriff's Department in Georgia, but is no longer employed at the detention center where he was once worked.

Now, the coach is being investigated for child abuse, even after he offered a weak apology on social media. And yes, Williams has been expelled from the league and is prohibited from attending any future games.

Many on social media, including some former professional athletes, have called this man out for his actions.

Imagine this being your kid in the video below. How would you have reacted to such behavior?