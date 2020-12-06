Your iPhone Can Now Recognize Any Song with a Simple Tap

Hear a song playing and want to find out the title and artist, just whip out your iPhone. With the latest IOS update, getting the title and artist of a song is as easy as a tap.

Apple bought Shazam in 2018 for 400 million dollars. Now with the new IOS 14.2 update, music recognition is a feature built-in to your iPhone. Shazam is already on your phone, you don't need the Shazam app. All you have to do is add a button to the Control Center menu.

According to CNBC,

First, make sure you're running the latest software on your iPhone. 14.2 or newer.

Open Settings on your iPhone.

Tap Control Center.

Scroll down under "More" or "More Controls" and tap the green '+' button next to Music Recognition.

Screenshot from YouTube, Applecritics

And that's it, you're done. This will add Apple's new music recognition function to Control Center. All you have to do to find out the title and artist of a song you hear playing is to tap the Music Recognition icon.

To find the Music Recognition icon on iPhones with Face ID: Swipe down from the top right.

To find the Music Recognition icon on iPhones with a Home Button: Swipe up from the bottom.