Youngest NFL Franchises

Which NFL franchises are the youngest?

One thing I'll mention up front is that teams that joined the NFL from American Football Conference are ineligible.

The AFL, which was formed in 1969, merged with the NFL in 1970.

The New England Patriots (previously the Boston Patriots), Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Houston Oilers, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, and San Diego Chargers all joined the NFL from the AFL in 1970.

San Diego moved to Los Angeles in 2017, while Houston relocated to Nashville, Tennessee in 1998, playing as the Tennessee Oilers before becoming the Tennessee Titans in 1999.

Below, let's run down the ten youngest franchises in the NFL: