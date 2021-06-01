This would have been my reaction to getting this type of car too.

A mom surprised her daughter with a new car for her birthday, but what the young lady did not know was that she was about to get a HEARSE!

Yes, the same vehicle that carries bodies to their final resting places. And if you turn up the volume to the video below you will hear her say that she thinks it's a limo.

Now because this is on the internet I will approach this video with caution, but I hope that this is organic and that this was not planned out or just another internet joke.

I hope that her parents made this purchase and I'd love to see her friend's reactions to this when she would drive up their homes to pick them up for a night out on the town.

And you thought your first vehicle was bad!!