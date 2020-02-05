Young Fans Selfie May Be Last Photo of Kobe Bryant While Alive [PHOTO]

This still doesn't seem real.

A young fan sneaked a selfie with Kobe Bryant the day before he and eight others perished in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles and now some are saying that this may be the last photo of Bryant while he was alive.

The photo was taken at the former NBA star’s basketball academy in California. Kobe promised to take a better photo with the fan on Sunday, but unfortunately, that never happened.

The young boy did tell Kobe that he was playing in the tournament as he walked past him and that is when Bryant made the promise to take a better photo.

Brady Smigiel, 13, told CNN that the photo was taken after Kobe's daughters game, which they lost, and that Kobe was not happy but still give him the knuckles "shake".

So sad.