Young Boy With Autism Finally Speaks, Sings ‘Old Town Road’ [VIDEO]

How awesome is this?

Watch as a four-year-old boy, who is autistic, sings the hit song "Old Town Road." Now, why is this so special, well because he has never spoken prior to singing the song.

Daniel's mother tells CBS News that it took them six months to teach him to say the letter "A" and now he is humming/singing the most popular song in the country.

The little boy's mom did Tweet the video of him singing the song to Lil Nas X, who wrote the song, and he Re-Tweeted the video and called Daniel "King."

This is the power of music. How awesome?