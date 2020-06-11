You’ll Soon Be Able to Purchase a LSU Football Championship License Plate

In a private bill signing ceremony yesterday, Governor John Bel Edwards signed the late Rep. Reggie Bagala's bill, HB 765, into law.

That bill authorizes a license plate in honor of LSU's historic 2019 football team's national championship.

Reggie Bagala of Cut Off succumbed to complications from COVID-19 on April 9, 2020.

The ceremony held last night was attended by Bagala's wife and son along with LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron and LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward.

With Gov. Edwards' signature, HB 765 became Act 54 of 2020, in recognition of District 54, which Rep. Bagala represented.

There's no word yet when these license plates will be available for purchase.